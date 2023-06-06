Wealth Alliance Buys 2,800 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Amcor were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.