Wealth Alliance Grows Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

