Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Splunk were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 32,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 429,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,006,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after buying an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

