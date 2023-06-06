Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.