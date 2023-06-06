Wealth Alliance Sells 2,401 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 315.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,644,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

