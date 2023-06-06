Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS OUSA opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

