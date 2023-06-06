Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

