Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 520,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

