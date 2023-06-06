Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

