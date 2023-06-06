Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.