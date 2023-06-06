Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

