Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,601,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period.

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

