Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 109,999 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 416.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

IBMN opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

