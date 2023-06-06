Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $518.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.16. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

