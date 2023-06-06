Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

