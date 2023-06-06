Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,987,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $849.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

