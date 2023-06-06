Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.