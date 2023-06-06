Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,362.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

