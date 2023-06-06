Wealth Alliance Sells 365 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Watsco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $339.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.98. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

