Wealth Alliance Buys 5,548 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

