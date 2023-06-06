Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $421.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

