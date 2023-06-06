Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0706 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

