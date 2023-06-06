Wealth Alliance Purchases 20,754 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BLW stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

