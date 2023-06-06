Wealth Alliance Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.