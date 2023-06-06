Wealth Alliance Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.