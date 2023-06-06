Wealth Alliance Has $674,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

ED opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

