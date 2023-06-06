Wealth Alliance Acquires 2,265 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

