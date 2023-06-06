Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,329,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $189,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

