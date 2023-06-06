Mirova Acquires Shares of 300 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,479 shares of company stock worth $5,917,283. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

WTS stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

