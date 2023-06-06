Mirova Makes New Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.64. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,038 shares of company stock worth $2,151,008. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

