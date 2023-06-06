Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

EVM opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

