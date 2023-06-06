GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.27 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and $461.77 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002978 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003135 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

