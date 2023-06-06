Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 774,581 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.79% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $186,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

