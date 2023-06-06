Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,270 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

