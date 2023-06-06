Radix (XRD) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Radix (XRD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $501.51 million and $3.11 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,585,558,663 coins and its circulating supply is 7,637,193,929 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

