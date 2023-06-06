Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.86 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $38.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00016598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,961,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,490,372 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

