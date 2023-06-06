Pepe (PEPE) Price Down 27.3% This Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $419.55 million and $213.53 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000102 USD and is down -14.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $189,280,654.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

