Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $200,740.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,640.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00340079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00555879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00422228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,374,466 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.