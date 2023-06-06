Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.52 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Kaspa has a market cap of $258.46 million and $9.52 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,953,285,964 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,946,929,503.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01445928 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,785,839.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

