Shelton Capital Management Has $590,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.68.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

