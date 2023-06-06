Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

