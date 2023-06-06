The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 31,324 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Hexcel worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

