Shelton Capital Management Has $803,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 184,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

