eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 202,567 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

