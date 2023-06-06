Shelton Capital Management Sells 213,065 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,065 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

