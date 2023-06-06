Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy Profile

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.