Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $362.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.49.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

