Shelton Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.