Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,827 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

