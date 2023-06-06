Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,231 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

